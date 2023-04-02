Dundee residents describe shower of bricks, debris from Saturday's EF0 tornado

Dundee — An EF0 tornado touched down in Dundee on Saturday, ripping the roofs off at least two historic buildings downtown and causing a brief shower of bricks and other debris in a roughly three-block area.

The Cool Beanz Coffee shop at 112 Park Place was full of customers Saturday morning when the roof of a nearby building landed on the roof of the lilac-colored brick building, said Sean McClellan, who owns the building with the cafe with his wife, Tanya Whitaker. The building dates back to the 1880s, he said.

"The whole thing lasted about a minute," McClellan said.

An EF0 tornado is one with three-second wind gusts of 65-85 mph, according to the National Weather Service. In Dundee the wind gusts reached 80 mph, the weather service said.

Theodore Warthen was a few yards away when the tornado hit the coffee shop. He and his wife own CK Antiques and Restoration, 141 Riley St., just a few yards away from Cool Beanz.

"It wasn't even raining, just very windy," Warthen said. "All of a sudden pieces of roof, brick were coming down everywhere."

Debris landed on the Warthen's car, smashing the back windshield and damaging the truck.

The tornado destroyed the awnings of several historic buildings on Riley Street. Also in its path was a small park where the shingles of a historic gazebo were destroyed.

Ray Gammo, owner of Riverside Deli, 145 Riley, said his building suffered no damage despite being a few yards to the coffee shop and on the same block with the other shops. His building dates back to the 1800s, Gammo said.

"It's weird how isolated this event was," Gammo said.

The whirlwind, about 50 miles southwest of downtown Detroit, reportedly began at 11:03 a.m. at the intersection of Brewer and Petersburg roads and ended at the intersection of Dixon and Sullivan roads around 11:08 a.m., according to the weather service.

Sporadic damage occurred from the tornado as it carved a 7.3-mile path with a width of 75 yards.

Dundee police said no injuries due to the tornado were reported.

On June 6, 2010, an EF2 tornado hit Dundee, injuring 11 people. That storm cut a swath more than 13 miles long and 800 yards wide, damaging the Cabela's sporting goods store and Splash Universe water park.

Some houses were unscathed, but neighboring homes had roofs peeled back and gutters torn away. The storms that weekend were responsible for at least five deaths in the Toledo area.

An EF2 tornado has wind gusts of 111-135 mph, according to the weather service.

