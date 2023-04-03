President of Lake Superior State University resigns

Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of President Rodney Hanley, a position he held since July 2018, the university announced Monday.

The board appointed Lynn Gillette, LSSU's provost and vice president for academic affairs, as interim president, effective immediately.

It was unclear why Hanley resigned. Hanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The board will launch a national search for the next president of LSSU, the smallest public university in MIchigan with a enrollment of 1,655 students in fall 2022.

“We wish Dr. Hanley and his family all the best in their future endeavors,” said Tim Lukenda, chair of the LSSU Board of Trustees. “It is time to look forward and maintain our focus on this great institution and all of the wonderful things it has to offer our students of today and in the future.”

