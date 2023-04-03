U.P. man convicted in sex assault caught on 'nannycam'

A Dickinson County man has been convicted of criminal sexual assault in connection with a 7-year-old girl in an act that was caught on a "nannycam," the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Monday.

Justin Harvala, 34, of Kingsford, near the Michigan-Wisconsin border in the Upper Peninsula, was convicted on Thursday as an habitual fourth offender following a trial on second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 41st Circuit Court, state officials said in a statement.

Harvala had been registered as a sex offender.

The assault was captured by the victim’s mother on Feb. 11, 2021, at her home while she was in another room, according to the release.

"Once the assault was discovered, the victim’s mother confronted Harvala, demanded that he immediately leave her home, and then called the police," officials said.

The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office asked the Attorney General’s Office to review the case.

“I’m appreciative of the collaboration between our department and Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards in securing the conviction of a habitual offender,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday. “The Dickinson County Prosecutor's Office provided tremendous resource support to our investigators, and we were able to work as a team to pursue justice for a young girl. I am also grateful to the victim and her family.”Harvala’s sentencing is scheduled for May 15.