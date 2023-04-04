Girl, 4, two men dead after wrong-way crash on I-94 in Calhoun Co.

A four-year-old girl and two men are dead after an early Monday crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 in Calhoun County, state police said.

Troopers were called at about 12:30 a.m. to a location on west I-94 and east of 22-1/2 Mile Road in Marengo Township for a report of a head-on crash involving two vehicles. The township is between Albion and Marshall, about 18 miles east of Battle Creek.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford pickup truck was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-94 when it struck a minivan heading west.

Officials said the truck's driver, a 42-year-old Massachusetts man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. They said it is unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The 46-year-old Indiana man driving the minivan and a passenger, a 4-year-old girl, were also pronounced deceased at the scene. The minivan's other occupants, an adult and three other children, were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the minivan's driver and the other adult in the vehicle wore seatbelts, but the children were not in safety seats or wearing seat belts.

Troopers closed the freeway for about five hours to investigate the crash and clean up debris.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about it should call the state police's Marshall Post at(269) 558-0500.

