Last wounded MSU student released from Sparrow Hospital

The last Michigan State University student hospitalized after the Feb. 13 mass shooting has been discharged from Sparrow Hospital, according to a tweet posted Tuesday by the MSU Police and Public Safety Department.

The student, who was not named, was discharged to another facility.

"The student was in critical condition, but stable when discharged from the hospital," MSU police said.

Five students were hospitalized after the mass shooting, in addition to three who were killed.

MSU student Troy Forbush was the first to be released, he announced on his Facebook page on Feb. 26, after taking a bullet to the chest and undergoing emergency surgery.

The other students included Nate Statly, a 20-year-old junior with a severe head injury; John Hao, a 20-year-old student from China who was paralyzed from the waist down; and Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a junior who underwent at least one surgery and faced two more. A fifth wounded student was wounded but not identified.

Killed in the shooting were Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods, 20-year-old Alexandria Verner of Clawson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe.

Forbush, along with his mother, Krista Grettenberger, have spoken publicly about the shooting, lobbying for stricter gun control measures.

"It should be shocking to everyone that we live in a society that requires places of learning to be heavily secured and locked because we cannot come together in the name of children's safety to end gun violence," Forbush, of Okemos, said last month during a March for Our Lives rally at the state capital. "The right to achieve a higher education is sacred, and it should be treated as such by providing us with safe spaces to learn and thrive."

Huapilla-Perez also spoke publicly on her Facebook page, saying she was released on March 13, a month after the shooting. She added that she will need many surgeries as she recovers from her injuries.

She said "a day doesn't go by that I don't mourn the loss" of Anderson, Verner and Fraser.

"I didn't know them closely," Huapilla-Pérez wrote, "but it is a painful feeling to live with knowing I shared their last moments with them."

