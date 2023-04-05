2 dead, 6 hurt in East Lansing crash

Mark Hicks

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in East Lansing that left two people dead and six injured.

Officers with the East Lansing Police Department and paramedics from the Fire Department were called to Lake Lansing and Coolidge around 8:04 p.m. on a report of a crash, the city said in a statement.

The intersection is east of U.S. 127 and about 3 miles north of the Michigan State University campus.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found two vehicles that had been involved in an accident with multiple people in each vehicle," city officials said. "Two individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. Six other individuals were transported to a local hospital, with two in critical condition and four in stable condition."

Other details were not released Wednesday night.

Officers remained on the scene hours later.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at (517) 319-6897, Ext. 6637.