Pregnant woman, unborn child die in St. Clair County crash

A woman and her unborn child died Wednesday after a crash involving a teen reportedly driving erratically in St. Clair County, investigators said.

Several witnesses called 911 around 8 a.m. to report "an erratically driving white pickup truck" near Wadhams as well as North and Lightle roads in Clyde Township, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Minutes later, the white 2000 Ford Ranger was headed north in the 4700 block of North when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Ford Focus, according to the release.

The 28-year-old pregnant woman driving the Focus died from injuries in the crash along with her unborn child, officials said.

The Ranger driver, identified as a 17-year-old from Port Huron, suffered minor injuries. He was treated at a local hospital.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit and Detective Bureau are investigating