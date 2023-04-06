2 men arrested in Lenawee Co. child sex abuse sting

Two Michigan men were arrested Tuesday after arranging meetings for sex with someone they believed was a young girl, officials said.

A 42-year-old man from Mason and a 52-year-old man from Ottawa Lake were both arrested by Lenawee County Sheriff's deputies and Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies, they said. Mason is about 67 miles north of Lenawee County and Ottawa Lake is about 19 miles southeast of the county.

Detectives conducted an undercover operation and used social media to find the suspects. Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they thought was an underage girl. Deputies arrested the men and took them to the Lenawee County Jail to await charges.

Officials said they will seek several criminal charges against the men, including solicitation of aminor for immoral purposes, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. They said they will also seek a charge of violating the state's sex offender registry on the suspect from Mason. The Ottawa Lake suspect may also face a charge of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to authorities.

