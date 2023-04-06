Ann Arbor man, 61, arrested for lewd behavior in city park

A 61-year-old Ann Arbor man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly touching himself inappropriately at a city park, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to County Farm Park on Platt Road for a report of a man fondling himself, according to authorities.

They arrived and a woman directed them to a picnic table in the park. Officers encountered the suspect lying face up and across the table while actively fondling himself, police said.

An officer tried to place the man under arrest, but the suspect refused to comply with his commands. The suspect then tried to pull away from the officer and break free.

Officials said the suspect was arrested after a brief struggle. Police found an open beer can next to the picnic table and the suspect's breath smelled of intoxicants, they said.

Officers administered a breathalyzer on the suspect at the police station and it showed his blood-alcohol level was .210.

Police said they also learned after further investigation that the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest on an indecent exposure charge in Ypsilanti.

The suspect was processed and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail to await charges.

