Brighton under boil water alert due to break in main

Brighton city officials warned residents Thursday to boil their water after a main break.

The break happened on Washington Street and is unrelated to construction on Main Street. Crews are working on the repair, but it's not clear when service will be restored.

Officials initially said that Brighton City Hall would be closed until further notice, but then reported that it would be open for normal business hours.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the break should email info@brightoncity.org.

Meanwhile, the city's website is instructing residents to boil all water before using it.

"Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water," it said. "Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez