Genesee County man charged in rape of child

A 28-year-old man has been charged in the sexual assault of a young relative, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson announced Thursday.

Cameron Lee Hall was arraigned on 26 counts, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the sheriff told reporters.

The Mount Morris resident, who has children and stepchildren, faces up to life in prison.

Investigators are seeking tips about other possible victims.

"If somebody is going to do this to an 11-year-old family member, who has nine kids, there’s a good chance there’s going to be more victims out there," Swanson said. "Because this is deliberate. It’s intentional."

Hall was arrested last week by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or G.H.O.S.T., at the Sheriff's Office.

The team started investigating "because of the bravery of the victim and other family members that brought this to attention of Hurley Hospital and our staff there," Swanson said.

Authorities learned Hall had allegedly "groomed" the 11-year-old for abuse since October, the sheriff said. "Hall groomed this family member by using separation tactics, separating the victim from the family, isolating the victim, sleeping with the victim, showering with the victim, all while doing it clandestine — so he thought."

Hall returned last week from a seven-day business trip in Kentucky; the 11-year-old accompanied him, Swanson said. "We’re working with other authorities because now you have other states involved."

Deputies tracked Hall to Vienna Township in Genesee County, where he was arrested while driving an SUV and carrying a loaded firearm, Swanson told reporters.

Hall remained in jail Thursday on a $260,000 bond.

The victim is "doing fine" and receiving care from support services, Swanson said.

"There may be more charges for people that could have known that this was going on and didn’t do anything," he added.