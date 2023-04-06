MSU names firm for presidential search

Michigan State University has tapped a nationally known executive search firm and is seeking input in helping choose its next president, officials said Thursday.

Isaacson, Miller is leading the effort to find the East Lansing school's 22nd leader.

The firm also "has more than 40 years of experience and has led more than 8,500 searches since its founding, with more than half of its work devoted to university and college leadership," MSU said in a statement Thursday.

In October, then-President Samuel Stanley resigned, saying he "lost confidence" in the board of trustees, which asked him to leave his post early due to the university's handling of sexual misconduct issues.

Stanley was hired in 2019 following interim stints by former state governor John Engler and MSU professor Satish Udpa. Former President Lou Anna Simon stepped down in 2018 at the height of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff has been serving as interim president since last fall.

Isaacson, Miller, which worked to find candidates for other executive positions at MSU, also is helping the university identify its next vice president for civil rights and Title IX education and compliance, according to the release.

The firm has offices in Boston; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C., according to its website.

“The MSU Board of Trustees is committed to a thorough search to find the best qualified person to lead our prestigious university,” said Trustee Dennis Denno, chair of the presidential search committee. “Our presidential search committee will represent a broad array of individuals who reflect voices from every corner of our state and country, and I look forward to Spartans telling us what they want in their next president.”

“Our commitment is that this search will be a thorough and inclusive process, including a broad-based search committee of university stakeholders,” said Trustee Brianna Scott, vice chair of the search committee. “Working with Isaacson, Miller, we will engage every corner of our campus community to identify the best leader to move Michigan State forward.”

Trustees Renee Knake Jefferson and Dan Kelly also are serving on the search committee.

"Additional committee members will be identified and shared in the coming weeks, and representatives will include students, faculty, staff, leaders and alums," the university said.

Virtual open forums are scheduled this month for the campus community to offer input on what qualities they seek in the next president.

The dates and times are: 10-11 a.m. April 14; 12-1p.m. April 19; 6-7 p.m. April 24; 7-8 p.m. April 25; 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 27; and 9-10 a.m. April 28.

Details and registration information will be available soon. Listening sessions also are planned.

Recommendations or feedback on the presidential search can be made by emailing presidentialsearch@msu.edu.