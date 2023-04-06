VA delays rollout of computer system at Saginaw hospital

Washington ― The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday that it is postponing the rollout of a new electronic health record system at the VA hospital in Saginaw that had been planned for May.

This comes after VA health officials in February delayed the planned July transition to the new system at the Ann Arbor Healthcare System until late 2023 or early 2024, in part over considerations for how it would interact with Ann Arbor’s medical research mission, officials have said.

Laura Ruzick, who leads the regional network overseeing VA health facilities in Michigan, Ohio and northern Kentucky, emailed staff on Thursday morning at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw with the news.

"As VA leadership has promised, we will not deploy the new EHR system at any facility until we are confident it is ready to deliver for Veterans and VA providers," Ruzick wrote.

"Based on our recent assessments, including the ongoing 'assess and address' period and the Readiness Assessment, we have determined that the new EHR is not yet ready for the planned June deployment in Saginaw."

Ruzick said she would have more updates in the coming weeks on the path forward, and that a training scheduled to begin April 11 was postponed.

The system has gone live at five VA medical centers since 2018 but has been blamed for patient safety risks, productivity loss, delays in care and issues with medication management, officials and lawmakers have said.

Senators at a hearing last month said VA officials had informed their committee that the electronic health record system had contributed to six cases of “catastrophic harm,” four of which resulted in the death of a veteran.

A VA spokesman said Thursday all deployments of the new system are "paused" until June as officials work to address technical and performance problems and improve the electronic health record system developed by the company Oracle Cerner.

That includes other VA medical centers in Michigan, including Detroit, that had been scheduled to go live this summer.

"We will have more to share as we approach that date," spokesman John Santos said by email.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs' Committee, praised the decision Thursday, noting his call for the VA to renegotiate a fairer contract with Oracle Cerner when it expires May 17. The original $10 billion contract was awarded during the Trump administration without going through a competitive bidding process.

"I’m glad VA listened to my call to delay future rollouts of the EHRM system," Tester tweeted. "This is the right decision, and I’ll keep pushing VA and Oracle Cerner to negotiate a new contract that protects taxpayers and delivers a safe electronic health record for vets."

House Republicans, including Veteran Affairs' Chairman Mike Bost of Illinois, introduced legislation earlier this year that would to block further rollouts of the Cerner system until hospital leaders determine they are equipped to receive and use it safely. They also separately introduced a bill that would kill the project if the VA and Oracle Cerner can't make significant improvements.

Bost and Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican who chairs the pane's Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, on Thursday applauded the decision to pause further implementation.

"We applaud Secretary McDonough’s responsible decision not to resume implementing the disastrous Oracle Cerner electronic health record at more VA sites. It is abundantly clear to us that the Oracle Cerner EHR system is not ready for prime time, and VA is not ready to carry out this project. Local VA medical center leadership and staff have said so themselves for months,” Bost and Rosendale said in a statement.

“This pause should last as long as it takes for VA and Oracle Cerner to get their houses in order. That may be years, but the delivery of good care and services to veterans depends on it.”

mburke@detroitnews.com