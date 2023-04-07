A snowy Easter? Light snow in forecast for Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula

Winter is not ready to leave the Great Lakes State yet.

There's a chance of snow showers Friday night and a chance of snow Saturday in Traverse City, according to the National Weather Service's office in Gaylord.

The agency predicts mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 30s across the eastern part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Most places across the northern lower peninsula will reach into the 40s, it said.

However, it reports "some light snow will become possible late tonight across parts of northern lower Michigan, carrying into Saturday and potentially mixing with rain during the day."

A steady warm-up is set to begin late Saturday with very pleasant conditions expected on Sunday.

