Man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' Flint hospital

A Flint man has been charged in connection with allegedly threatening the McLaren Flint Hospital, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

The man was upset about medical care he had received weeks prior at the site on Ballenger Highway and threatened to "shoot up the place" and drive his truck through the front doors, MSP said in statement.

He allegedly told the threats to a McLaren staff member in two separate phone calls April 1, according to the release.

Troopers arrested the man, Edvin Pendleton Williams, 61, at his home.

MSP said troopers seized a pistol and ammunition from the residence. Williams is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, investigators reported.

Williams was arraigned Wednesday through the 67th District Court on six felony charges, including one count of false report or threat of terrorism, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and four weapons charges, records show.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 13.

Williams' attorney, Steven Ellis, was not immediately available for comment Friday.

