Michigan residents still have access to abortion pill mifepristone, officials say

Michigan residents will continue to have access to the widely used abortion medication mifepristone despite a Friday ruling from a Texas federal judge who directed the federal government to stay the drug's approval, state officials said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released statements Friday assuring the drug remains available in the state.

“Mifepristone gives people the freedom to choose when or how to start a family. If today’s ruling takes effect, over 64 million Americans, including millions of Michiganders, may effectively be prevented from accessing the drug," Whitmer said. "Despite this ruling, I want to be clear: abortion, including medication abortion, remains safe and legal in the state of Michigan."

The state health department added: "In Michigan, we will continue to do all we can to protect and expand access to reproductive freedom, including abortion care. We will work together to ensure nurses and doctors can do their jobs and support anyone as they make decisions about health care and their own bodies."

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk's ordered a hold on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug in the case, Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA. His ruling did not take immediate effect.

That decision was quickly followed by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee in Washington, essentially ordering the opposite and directing U.S. authorities to not many any changes that would restrict access to the drug.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she is "deeply disappointed" in the Texas judge's ruling.

"Michigan residents turned out in droves last November to enshrine the right to abortion in our state constitution," she wrote.

"We were repeatedly told that it should be an issue of state’s rights, and so we made our voices heard. Now all of that effort could be upended by the whims of a single jurist, who sees fit in his authority to reach into the free state of Michigan and eviscerate access to the safe, reliable, medication that enables over half of all abortions and with a better safety record than some of the most used and known prescription drugs in the country."

Nessel called on the FDA to continue to maintain its approval of the drug amid the two rulings.

Mifepristone has been used widely in the U.S. since 2000. It often is used in conjunction with another drug, misoprostol. Doctors told the Associated Press they would switch to using only misoprostol, which is slightly less effective, if mifepristone is pulled from the market.

The Texas lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was involved in the Mississippi case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The group alleged the FDA did not adequately review safety risks when it approved mifepristone.

It is unprecedented for a single judge to overrule a decision of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Courts usually defer to the FDA when it comes to drug safety and effectiveness.

Kacsmaryk, a Trump administration appointee in Amarillo, Texas, said the FDA "stonewalled judicial review" in a 67-page order that gives the government seven days to appeal.

Federal lawyers representing the FDA are expected to swiftly appeal.

The situation comes two days after Whitmer signed legislation to repeal Michigan's 1931 abortion ban.

The Michigan House voted 58-50 last month to repeal the state's abortion ban. The Michigan Senate followed suit a few days later.

Abortion is legal in Michigan after 57% of voters in November's election approved a proposed amendment that enshrined the right to abortion and reproductive rights in Michigan's Constitution. It replaced the 1931 abortion ban law, which did not take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June because judges put preliminary injunctions in place to block it from taking effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.