Missing Lapeer County teen found near Ohio border

A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday was located Saturday morning near the Michigan and Ohio border, the Dryden Township Police Department said in a news release.

Nathan John Baughman of Dryden Township went missing from his family's home last week. The teen, who has autism, left a note in his bed discouraging anyone from trying to find him and was last seen by family on Sunday.

He was found in good health by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the news release said. He is in the process of being reunited with his family.

With an extensive search and the help of the public law enforcement was able to locate Baughman, the news release said.

"We are proud of how everyone pulled together to assist in bringing Nathan home to his family," Dryden Township Police said in the news release.

