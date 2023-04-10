DNR seeks volunteers to help protect sturgeon in Cheboygan Co.'s Black River

The Detroit News

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to help protect lake sturgeon in Cheboygan County's Black River.

The DNR said it needs volunteers from April through early June to protect the fish from being illegally harvested during the six-week spawning season. Volunteers are assigned shifts along the river to stand watch and report suspicious activity to the DNR conservation officers patrolling the area.

"This program, which protects this iconic species when they are most vulnerable, is a model of how agencies and the public can cooperate to get needed work accomplished," Sgt. Mark DePew, who leads DNR Law Enforcement Division’s efforts on the Black River, said in a statement.

Lake sturgeon, which can weigh up to 200 pounds and live to be 100 years old, are a threatened species in Michigan. All sport fishing of the species is closely regulated.

The DNR is working with the Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow and various Native American tribes to protect the fish during the season.

Efforts are underway across the Great Lakes Basin to restore sturgeon populations and reclaim the historic connection between this fish and people, according to the DNR. Since the early 2000s, federal and state officials have partnered with tribal agencies have partnered in rehabilitating Lake Sturgeon through the use of what are called Streamside Rearing Facilities.

In these facilities sturgeon eggs and larvae are reared in the waters which they will be released with hopes the fish will imprint and home back to their natal waters, according to the DNR. In each facility sturgeon are reared to a size where they are likely to survive and be less vulnerable to predators. Each year thousands of sturgeon are released during public ceremonies and gatherings.

The Black River in Cheboygan is one of five streamside rearing facilities operated by the DNR. Others are located along the Cedar River in Menominee County; Kalamazoo River Van Buren County; Ontonagon River in Ontonagon County; and Whitefish River in Delta County.

Volunteers interested in helping along the Black River should call Jim or Mary Paulson with Sturgeon for Tomorrow, Black Lake Chapter, at (989) 763-7568. Volunteers also can register online.