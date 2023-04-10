Gas prices up 10 cents since last week in Michigan

Gas prices continue to inch back up in Michigan, increasing 10 cents from a week ago to $3.62 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.

This week's prices are 7 cents more per gallon than this time last month but still 34 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA's Auto Club Group.

"Michigan drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson. "If demand continues to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit."

Motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline ― a discount of about $24 from 2022's highest price last June.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.58 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week’s average but still 42 cents less than this same time last year.

AAA records the most expensive gas prices in Marquette ($3.70), Jackson ($3.67), and Saginaw ($3.67). The least expensivegas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.58), Traverse City ($3.62), and Ann Arbor ($3.64).

GasBuddy records prices less than $3.20 a gallon at a Valero station on E McNichols Road in Detroit, a BP station on Telegraph Road in Brownstown, and an Exxon station on Michigan Avenue in Wayne.