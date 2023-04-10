Judge rules UM graduate student strike can continue

Ann Arbor — Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke ruled Monday that a nearly two-week strike by nearly 2,300 University of Michigan graduate student instructors can go on in spite of canceled classes, other work stoppages and one student saying that all he wanted to do was to continue his education.

Kuhnke's ruling followed a request by the university for the court to issue a temporary injunction against the strike as the end of the school year and final exams loom, arguing that the strike is causing "irreparable harm."

But after a day of testimony by UM officials and one student, Kuhnke said she could see the strike was causing harm but did not rise to the level of "irreparable harm."

"This case has consequences for everybody and the issues are extremely serious for everybody involved," said Kuhnke. "There is an injury being suffered by the students and the university community because of the graduate student instructors' strike. I agree that the injury doesn't need to be suffered by everybody but I assume it to be more than one student. ... I couldn't put a quantity or a number on the students who need to be impacted. But irreparable harm is an extremely high standard. I find the students in particular who are harmed by the strike, I don't find it meets the standard of irreparable harm that would cause or require the court to enjoin or stop the strike.

"So the university's request for a temporary restraining order of preliminary injunction, the court's answer is no."

Her decision led to a cheer in the courtroom and outside, where graduate student instructors and their allies demonstrated outside the courthouse all day long.

Officials from the University of Michigan could not immediately be reached for comment.

"The judge very much made the right call," said Jared Eno, president of the Graduate Students' Organization. "The university has I think has been relying on the courts to force an end to this contract campaign so they don't have to negotiate with us in good faith at the bargaining table. I hope this finally shows the university they should work with us to collaboratively solve the serious problems that we brought to the table that grad students are facing."

"The university could end this at any time by doing right by graduate students and by proxy, undergraduate students," Eno continued "All we asking for is a living wage, safe working conditions and affordable and accessible health care."

The Graduate Employees' Organization went on strike March 29 and stopped their work, which includes conducting discussion sessions, providing grades and doing other work that one witness called "essential" to the university. The strike, now in its 13th day, this week became the second-longest work stoppage at UM since the GEO union was formed in 1974. Its longest strike, held in 1975, lasted for a month.

The last bargaining session was Friday, and continues this week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com