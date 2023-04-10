2 charged in Monroe County slaying

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a mother's slaying in Monroe County, and a third person is awaiting a court date, authorities said Monday.

Kayla Sedoskey's body was found at the abandoned juvenile detention facility building on March 2, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

An investigation led to the arrests of Sierra Bemis and Brin Smith, according to the release. Police on Monday corrected the spelling of a suspect's name and clarified the gender.

Both have been charged through First District Court in Monroe with homicide-open murder, a felony, records show.

Bemis, 23, was arraigned Friday. Bond was set at $500,000.

Reached Monday, Mary Gantzos, the attorney representing Bemis, said she did not yet have information on the case.

Smith, who was born in 2003, faced his arraignment Saturday. His bond was set at $1 million.

Ben Gonek, Smith's lawyer, declined to comment Monday on the case.

A probable cause conference is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday for Bemis and Smith. Another hearing is set for April 18.

A third suspect was arrested Friday in Ohio on the same charges as Bemis and Smith, MSP said.

Her name is being withheld pending an arraignment. Other details were not released.

"The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges on other suspects," state police said.

Anyone with information in Sedoskey's death is asked to call the MSP Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.