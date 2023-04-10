Fake threats target Lansing's Sparrow Hospital

A threat of a gunman and a bomb disrupted operations at a Lansing hospital early Monday before police determined they were false.

Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to Lansing's Sparrow Hospital for reports of a person with an AR-15, Lansing police said.

As they made their way to the hospital, police received additional calls from the same person threatening to bomb the building, according to authorities.

Police searched the building and determined the threats were not credible. They cleared the building at about 6:30 a.m.

A spokesman for Sparrow Hospital said he had no comment and referred The Detroit News to the Lansing Police Department.

Officials said they believe the incident was a so-called "swatting" call. Swatting is a false report of a crime to send police and SWAT to an innocent target.

"Right now there is no suspect, but there is no credible threat to the public," Lansing police said in a tweet Monday. "We take swatting calls like these very seriously and we continue to investigate to try and find out who is responsible."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez