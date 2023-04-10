Police probe bomb threat at Monroe County Community College

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat made last weekend at a community college, authorities said Monday.

Monroe County Community College officials alerted deputies around 11:18 p.m. Sunday after receiving a social media post that alleged a bomb had been placed in one of the campus buildings off Raisinville Road, authorities said in a statement.

Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the Monroe Township site along with three Michigan State Police canine handlers specializing in detecting explosives, the release said. The buildings were locked at the time.

"A lengthy search was conducted of all the buildings and grounds and no explosive devices were located," officials said.

"... The preliminary investigation revealed the social media post was a screenshot of a recycled threat from February 2023. Investigators are aggressively trying to identify the person(s) responsible for this current threat."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

The incident followed other similar threats in the region since last week.

On Monday, police were called to Lansing's Sparrow Hospital for reports of a person with an AR-15. Police received calls from the same person threatening to bomb the building but determined the threats were not credible.

Two days earlier, Nordstrom at the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi was briefly evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Also Saturday, police responded to a false report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills.