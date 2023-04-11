Environmental groups call for climate action ahead of state conference

A coalition of environmental groups rallied outside a statewide climate conference Tuesday to urge Michigan lawmakers to take stronger action against climate change.

Roslyn Ogburn, Michigan League of Conservation Voters partnerships coordinator, said climate action is "a kitchen table issue" that could save Michigan residents money on energy bills, create jobs in the renewable energy sector and improve public health.

"Michiganders across the state are demanding action on climate change and they are looking to leaders in the Legislature to act," Ogburn said.

The groups who rallied Tuesday detailed priorities they said would improve public health, cut Michigan's greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen Michigan oversight of energy providers.

Specifically, they called on state lawmakers to:

Pass a standard requiring 100% of Michigan's energy to be carbon-free by 2035.

Create energy conservation policies to save money for customers and drive down pollution related to power generation.

Allow and require the Michigan Public Service Commission to hold utility companies accountable for the equity, health, affordability and climate impacts of their operations.

The groups also specifically supported community solar access, which essentially would allow people to buy shares of nearby solar installations and be credited on their power bills for their portion of renewable energy.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy organized the inaugural MI Healthy Climate Conference to connect community and business leaders, environmental advocates and others to talk about implementing the MI Healthy Climate Plan that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released last year.

The conference is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit.

The MI Healthy Climate Plan outlines strategies for Whitmer's administration goal to slash Michigan carbon emissions 52% in 2030 and develop a carbon-neutral state economy by 2050. Those strategies included fixing up buildings to be more efficient, expanding the use of electric vehicles, generating power from renewable sources and focus funding in disadvantaged communities.

When it was released, EGLE Deputy Director James Clift acknowledged some of strategies in the plan would require buy-in from the private sector and Legislature, such as setting stricter fuel emission standards or providing rebates for electric vehicle purchases.

The Democratic majorities in the Legislature and executive offices created a changed political landscape that creates an opportunity to tackle climate change, said Abigail Clark, Natural Resources Defense Council Midwest campaign manager, in a press release about the Tuesday rally.

"We can reduce dangerous pollution in our air and water, see billions of new job-creating investments, and help all communities stay safe," Clark said. "The Legislature must move quickly to enact and build on the MI Healthy Climate Plan and capitalize on historic federal funding and incentives to transform our energy system.”

The groups participating in Tuesday's rally included the Michigan Climate Action Network, Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, the sustainable investment company Ceres, Evergreen Action Midwest and Vote Solar.

