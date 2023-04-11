Man accused of sexually assaulting male senior at Michigan Welcome Center in Monroe County

Mark Hicks

Monroe County Sheriff's officials arrested a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted an 80-year-old man Monday at the Michigan Welcome Center.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received reports about the man "grabbing several males by the genitals in the bathroom" at the Monroe Township site on northbound Interstate 75, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The suspect attacked the 80-year-old Melvindale resident in the lobby and dragged him into the restroom, according to the release."Witnesses and bystanders intervened and the suspect fled the Welcome Center on foot, crossing the northbound travel lanes of I-75 to a vehicle parked on the southbound median shoulder," officials said.

Andrew Boski, the first deputy to arrive to the scene, spotted the man in a silver Chevrolet Impala, according to the release.

The suspect fled southbound while the deputy pursued. Erie Township Officer Frank Nadeau also joined, investigators reported. The pursuit crossed into Ohio, where the Chevy ran out of gas near Interstate 280.

The suspect, identified as a 32-year-old Detroit resident, was held in the Lucas County Jail.

He awaits extradition to Michigan and was expected to be arraigned through First District Court on charges including fleeing and eluding.