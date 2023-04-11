State lawmakers to hold hearing on updates to Mich.'s distracted driving laws

Lansing — State lawmakers will hold a hearing Tuesday on a series of distracted driving bills, one of which that would prohibit motorists from holding a phone while driving.

The state Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a hearing on a series of bills that would update Michigan's distracted driving laws. One bill, introduced by Plymouth Democrat Matt Koleszar, would prohibit an individual from holding or using an electronic mobile device while operating a motor vehicle and amend the distracted driving section of Michigan's current vehicle code.

Distracted driving is any behavior that diverts a driver's attention from the road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Distracted driving behaviors include texting, talking on the phone and checking social media while driving. Data shows that fatal crashes involving distracted drivers are on the rise nationally.

Nearly 6% of vehicle crashes in Michigan in 2021 involved distracted drivers, according to Michigan State Police. Distracted drivers in Michigan are also more likely to be young people under the age of 21. While 6.7% of Michigan's drivers are under the age of 21, 18% of the state's distracted driving crashes involved drivers under this age.

Another bill on Tuesday, introduced by Rep. Tyrone Carter, would enhance the penalty for violating the amended code and in some cases, require license suspension.

The third bill on Tuesday's agenda would increase the fines for violating the distracted driving section of Michigan's vehicle code.

