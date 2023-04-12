2 ships that sank in Lake Superior more than 100 years ago found

The Great Lakes Shipwrecks Historical Society has discovered two out of three vessels that sank in a punishing and deadly squall more than 100 years ago off the shores of Lake Superior.

The C.F. Curtis steamship was towing two barges full of lumber, the Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson, from Barag Michigan to Tonawanda New York. The trio of ships hit "howling winds, snow squalls and punishing waves," according to the historical society and were never seen again.

There were no survivors of the wrecks, which claimed the lives of 28 people. The ships were part of the Hines Lumber industry's fleet, a large lumber company of the time, according to the historical society.

“The combined losses of the C.F. Curtis, Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson have comprised one of the more tragic stories of shipwreck on the Great Lakes and certainly became one of the Lake Superior’s enduring mysteries," said Bruce Lynn, the historical society's executive director, in the news release.

The C.F. Curtis steamship was one of nine wrecks located by the historical society in 2021 but they did not come across the Marvin until the summer of 2022 while working with marine sonic technology. The find was the result of "a lot of work and a hint of luck," the historical society said in a news release about the discoveries Tuesday.

The Marvin wreck was only a few miles away from the Curtis and live footage of the find can be found on the society's website.

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin” said Ric Mixter, a GLSHS board member and maritime historian, in the news release. “It not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten.”

But the Curtis and the Marvin are only two pieces of a three-part puzzle and the Peterson is still out there in the depths of Lake Superior. The historical society will continue searching for the elusive third wreck.

“To locate the Curtis and Marvin in a space of two years has been amazing…now we just have to find the Peterson!" Lynn said in the news release.

