Warm, dry weather brings increased fire risk to southern Mich.

Warm and dry spring conditions are expected to continue across southern Michigan this week but high winds could increase the risk of fires spreading out of control, according to the National Weather Service.

Red flag warnings ― which indicate that warm temperatures, low humidities and strong winds could produce an increased risk of fire danger ― are in effect for portions of several counties in lower Michigan and the west side of the state, including Mason, Lake-Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson.

Temperatures may climb to the mid-70s while humidity is expected to drop to 24%, the national weather service predicts. Southwest winds could reach 35 mph and burn restrictions may be in effect as a result.

The weather service encouraged Michiganians to check local burn restrictions and the state Department of Natural Resources website for burn permit information. Outdoor grills, smoking materials, chainsaws, camping and all-terrain vehicles can all throw sparks and potentially ignite fires, the National Weather Service at Grand Rapids said in a tweet.

They encouraged people to avoid tossing cigarette butts, dragging chains behind vehicles, grilling over grassy areas and parking vehicles in the tall grass this week.

Metro Detroit could see high temperatures reach the 80s on Wednesday, the warmest day of the week so far according to the NWS. Temperatures will near record highs for some portions of southeast Michigan with wind gusts reaching 35 mph and potentially higher north of Interstate-69. The warm and dry conditions are expected to continue through Friday.

