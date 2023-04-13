Air quality alert issued for west and southeast Michigan Friday

An air-quality alert has been issued for Friday for southeast and west Michigan counties due to expected elevated levels of ozone, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

An Action Day will be in effect because pollutants are expected to rise to unhealthy levels for those with respiratory diseases like asthma and other sensitive people. Children and adults are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

When sunlight interacts with pollutants such as car emissions and industrial pollution, it can create a chemical reaction and produce high levels of harmful ozone in the air, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

High levels of ozone are most likely with rising temperatures and sunshine. The high temperature for southeast and west Michigan are forecast at 80 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Southeast Michigan counties under the alert are Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw, St. Clair, Livingston and Monroe.

In west Michigan, Kent, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties will be under the air quality alert.

The National Weather Serviced urged Michigan residents to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation, including refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment or charcoal lighter fluid.

Activities that can help limit ozone include biking, car pooling, combining errands and painting with water-based paint, the weather service said.