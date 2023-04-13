Ann Arbor Police probe death of ex-police oversight commissioner

Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor police are investigating the death of an Ann Arbor woman found dead in a home Thursday.

Officers were conducting a welfare check on the 200 block of Chapin Street at about 1:30 p.m. when they found the body of Jude Walton, 51, a former commissioner of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police said in a release. No arrests have been made.

The Independent Community Police Oversight Commission "was established as a step in reframing the relationship that the residents of Ann Arbor have with the police and an investment in the smart, equitable, community-oriented policing that the Ann Arbor Police Department strives for and that our community deserves," according to the City Clerk's website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ann Arbor police at (734) 794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

