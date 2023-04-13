Detroit woman, 55, dies after being struck by truck in Monroe Co.

A 55-year-old Detroit woman died Wednesday after she was struck by a semi-truck on Telegraph Road in Monroe County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called at about 5 a.m. Wednesday to the scene of the crash on Telegraph north of Carleton Rockwood Road in Ash Township, it said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was walking in the middle of southbound Telegraph's right lane when she was struck by a 2021 Kenworth tractor. She ended up on the west side of the road's gravel shoulder.

Police said the truck's driver stopped on the road's northbound shoulder and right lane after crossing its centerline in an attempt to avoid her. The driver is a 40-year-old Ypsilanti man.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Investigators said the victim was dressed in dark clothing at the time. They also said the truck's driver was wearing his seat belt during the crash and was not injured. It also appears that neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information about it should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

