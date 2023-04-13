Major Michigan health systems relax masking policies

Michigan's major health systems are relaxing their masking policies and making them optional in most areas under updated policies that go into effect Friday or early next week, three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thirteen health systems are making changes to their masking policies, according to a press release Thursday distributed by Corewell Health, although the details of the changes vary by hospital.

Starting Friday, masking will be optional for patients and clinical teams at all Corewell Health hospitals and locations, with the exception of long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and transplant clinics. Masking also will be optional for patients and staff at all Detroit Medical Center hospitals and locations, along with Henry Ford Health facilities except for inpatient areas with immunocompromised patients.

"Throughout the pandemic, health systems have been sharing best practices with each other, and this was another example of that," said Henry Ford Health Spokeswoman Lauren Zakalik.

The state's health systems worked together to make these decisions, Corewell Health said in the news release. Several factors influenced the decision to work together, including a statewide decline in inpatient COVID-19 cases, effective medical treatments and vaccines to combat the virus.

"COVID-19 has become an illness that, in most cases, will be treated like other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu," Corewell Health said in the news release. "All health systems will continue to provide stations with free masks and hand sanitizer at entrances for patients, visitors and team members who choose to use them. Patients can also ask their care teams to wear masks."

COVID-19 will likely remain in the general population for years and the masking guidelines can be adjusted if it or other viruses are spreading rapidly, Corewell Health said.

Michigan Medicine updated its masking policies last week. Masking is generally not required in public areas at Michigan Medicine, according to the policy. It will be required for individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms or those who test positive for COVID-19 or have had household contact with COVID-19. Caregivers at Michigan Medicine also still have to wear masks while providing direct patient care. The policy was updated last week but hospital leaders from all over the state have been discussing these changes for weeks, said hospital spokeswoman Mary Masson. U of M Health was a part of those discussions.

Starting Monday, masking also will be optional for patients, visitors and colleagues at Trinity Health Michigan's hospitals, outpatient facilities, home health and physician offices. The only exception is Trinity's senior living communities. The health system consulted and aligned with the other Michigan health systems regarding the announcement that they were transitioning to optional masking, spokesman Von Lozon said.

Northern Michigan's largest health system Munson Healthcare, which is based in Traverse City, also will no longer require universal masking at hospitals and clinics, with the exception of long-term care and skilled nursing facilities.

“The availability of effective vaccines and therapeutics have reduced hospitalizations and the rate of disease has dramatically decreased despite the relaxation of masking in non-healthcare locations,” Munson Healthcare Chief Safety and Quality Officer Joe Santangelo said in a news release Thursday. “We agree with the many other healthcare systems in Michigan that based on current COVID-19 data, prevalence and severity, it is no longer necessary for our healthcare team, patients, and visitors to only interact while masked.”

All Munson staff, patients and visitors will still have to wear a mask if they experience respiratory symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, Santangelo said in the news release.

