Public forums to begin Friday to collect input in MSU presidential search

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

The first of seven forums to gather input from Michigan State University stakeholders and community members as the university searches for its next president will be held Friday, officials said.

The meeting, which is intended for the university's faculty and staff, is open to everyone and will be held from 10-11 a.m. via Zoom, officials on the school's presidential search committee said in a statement this week.

Six other online forums are scheduled. They will be held:

∎ 12-1 p.m. Wednesday for MSU support staff;

∎ 6-7 p.m. April 24 for MSU faculty and academic staff;

∎ 7:15-8:15 p.m. April 24 for the community, including MSU alums;

∎ 7-8 p.m. April 25 for current MSU students;

∎ 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 27 for MSU support staff;

∎ And 9-10 a.m. April 28 for current MSU students.

"As MSU begins its search for that individual, the search committee wants to hear from members of the university community about the qualities they would like to see the next president reflect," MSU Trustees Dennis Denno and Brianna Scott said in a statement. Denno is chairman of the board's presidential search committee and Scott is the vice chair.

Registration for each forum is required and can be done on the university's presidential search website.

In addition to the forums, the school is offering an anonymous, fillable form on the presidential search website for providing input.

Last week, MSU announced it tapped national executive search and consulting firm Isaacson, Miller to lead the effort to find its 22nd president.

The university's previous president, Samuel Stanley resigned in October, saying he "lost confidence" in the board of trustees, which asked him to leave his post early due to the school's handling of sexual misconduct issues.

Stanley was named to his office in 2019 following terms under interim presidents, including former state governor John Engler and MSU professor Satish Udpa. The school president's office became vacant when former president Lou Anna Simon stepped down in 2018 at the height of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Teresa Woodruff, MSU's former provost, was named the university's interim president in late October 2022.