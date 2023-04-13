Small plane crashes at Kalamazoo-Battle Creek airport

Air traffic at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport came to a brief halt on Wednesday afternoon after a single-engine plane made a crash landing.

A Piper Saratoga plane had a gear-up landing at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport at 12:50 p.m. The airport said the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft and he was not injured in the crash. The Piper Saratoga model, no longer in production, can seat six, according to aviatorinsider.com.

Flight records show the small plane departed from Dickson Municipal Airport in Tennessee on Wednesday morning.

The airport said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, shortly after the accident, that crews were cleaning up after the crash. At the time, the airport said it expected to reopen in the afternoon.

According to the airport arrivals list, the next plane landed in Kalamazoo at 3:13 p.m. The plane arrived from Port Clinton, Ohio.