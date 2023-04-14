4th suspect arrested in Monroe woman's murder

Monroe — Following a standoff with U.S. Marshals in North Carolina, a fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the slaying of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found last month in an abandoned Monroe County youth detention facility, Michigan State Police said Friday.

Troopers on March 2 were dispatched to the former Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township after receiving a report about possible human remains there. Investigators found the body of 23-year-old Monroe resident Kayla Sedoskey on the floor inside the building, officials said.

Police had previously arrested Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith and Kaylyn Ramsey, who were charged with homicide-open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide-open murder in connection with Sedoskey's killing. Ramsey was arrested in Ohio.

On Friday, according to an MSP press release, a fourth suspect was taken into custody.

"The suspect was arrested in North Carolina after a standoff with (U.S. Marshals)," the release said. "His name is being withheld pending extradition to Michigan and arraignment."

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges involving other suspects, the release said.

Bemis, Smith and Ramsey are due back in court Wednesday for a probable cause conference.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Det. Sgt. Michael Peterson at the MSP Monroe Postat (734) 242-3500.

