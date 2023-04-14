Drug overdoses kill 6, harm 12+ in Kalamazoo Co. in 24 hours

The Detroit News

Public health officials in Kalamazoo County are investigating six drug-related deaths and more than a dozen overdoses that happened in a 24-hour period.

In a health alert issued Thursday by the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Service Department, the department called the deaths a "significant increase" over a typical week and said it's investigating them in tandem with the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner. The agency said it's also coordinating with community partners.

"This number represents a significant increase from our typical weekly average in Kalamazoo County ofapproximately 1.5 drug-related deaths,” Joyce deJong, the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner, said in a statement. "We are working to rapidly identify the substances causing the deaths and are in close communication with health department officials and law enforcement to address this urgent issue and prevent any further loss oflife."

Investigators said they believe the deaths and overdoses involved multiple substances, including cocaine and fentanyl.

Overdose deaths in the U.S. hit a record in 2021, with an average of one death every five minutes in the U.S. Among teens ages 10 to 19, deaths spiked 109% between 2019 and 2021, according to monthly median data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vast majority of those deaths, 84%, involved fentanyl, according to the report released last week.

Associated Press contributed.