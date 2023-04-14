Paper mill tied to fungal outbreak in U.P. will close for three weeks

The Detroit News

An Escanaba, Michigan, paper mill tied to a fungal outbreak will close for three weeks, the mill announced Thursday.

County health officials in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are investigating a fungal outbreak tied to the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill that appears to have sickened dozens of people. On April 7, at least 19 cases of blastomycosis had been confirmed, said Michael Snyder, health officer for the Public Health Department for Delta & Menominee Counties.

The number of confirmed cases appears to have risen to 21, according to the company's release Thursday. There also are 76 probable cases of blastomycosis among the Escanaba mill workers, it said.

“Our top priority now and always is protecting the health and safety of our employees and contractors who work at our Escanaba Mill,” said Christoph Michalski, Billerud president and CEO, in a news release. “We care deeply about their well-being and are doing everything we can to protect them and identify and address the root cause of the blastomycosis fungal infections.

"As a precautionary measure, we will temporarily idle the Escanaba Mill for up to three weeks to facilitate additional proper cleaning based on recommendations from NIOSH and other organizations, which requires larger portions of the mill to be vacant while this work is performed. The financial impact is assessed to be limited since the production at the Escanaba Mill was being adjusted to meet current market demand.”

The company learned of the fungal infections on March 3 from the local public health department in Escanaba, it said in the release.

Billerud said its occupational; health and safety department; union leadership; and mill employees "have been proactively working with the (Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties department), an industrial hygienist, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the outbreak."

Although the source of the infection hasn't been determined and the investigation has not indicated that "visiting or working at the mill is unsafe, we take this matter very seriously," said Kevin Kuznicki, Billerud president of North America.

“We are following recommendations from experts at these organizations, including deep cleaning in high traffic areas throughout the mill; inspecting ventilation systems and replacing filters, and testing various raw materials coming into the mill; conducting an onsite Health Hazard Evaluation to study the health and safety of Escanaba employees with the assistance of NIOSH, CDC, MDHHS and PHDM; communicating regularly with employees, contractors and visitors, encouraging them to wear NIOSH and OSHA-recommended N95 masks and recommending they contact their local health care providers if they are experiencing any symptoms.

"The temporary idling of the mill to perform additional cleaning is another proactive step we are taking,” said Kuznicki.

The Upper Peninsula, the release said, is a known risk areas for blastomycosis infection.

"Identifying the source can be difficult because the blastomyces fungus is endemic to the area and there has never been an industrial outbreak of this nature documented anywhere in the U.S.," the company release said.

Blastomyces lives in moist soil and in decomposing wood and leaves, according to the CDC. The fungus primarily is found in the Midwest, south-central and southeast United States, especially in areas surrounding the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys, the Great Lakes and the Saint Lawrence River.

Those who breathe in the microscopic spores can get an infection, the CDC said. Most people don’t get sick, but some develop a fever and cough. If untreated, an infection can become serious. Infections are treated with antifungal medication.