Fifth suspect arrested in slaying of Monroe County woman

A fifth arrest was made Saturday in connection with the homicide of Kayla Sedoskey, a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in an abandoned Monroe County youth detention center in early March.

The fifth suspect was arrested in North Carolina, Michigan State Police announced in a news release. The suspect's name is being withheld pending extradition and arraignment, state police said.

Sedoskey's body was found March 2 in the abandoned Boysville juvenile detention center in Frenchtown Township. She had been murdered, state police say.

The latest suspect to be arrested is charged with homicide open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide open murder, state police said in a news release on Saturday.

He joins four others who were arrested on the same charges, Sierra Bemis, 23, Brin Smith, 20, Kaylyn Ramsey, 32, and a man whose identity is being withheld while he is extradited from North Carolina and arraigned. The fourth suspect was arrested in North Carolina on Friday after a standoff with U.S. Marshalls.

Bemis, Smith and Ramsey are scheduled to appear in Monroe County's 1st District Court on Wednesday for a probable cause conference, according to court records.

Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig's office continues to review the incident to possible other charges on other suspects, according to state police.

Michigan State Police asks anyone with further information on Sedoskey's death to contact Sgt. Michael Peterson of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

