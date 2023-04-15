Man held in death of Ann Arbor community leader

Ann Arbor — Police have detained one man in connection with the death of Jude Walton, a former member of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, according to a news release from the department.

Walton, 51, was found dead in her home on the 200 block of Chapin Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when officers were asked to do a welfare check.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide and the suspect, a 54-year-old Ann Arbor man, is scheduled to be arraigned on open murder, home invasion, criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration charges Sunday morning in the 15th District Court.

In addition to her work for the Police Oversight Commission, which was founded to help reframe the relationship between Ann Arbor residents and the police and invest in equitable, community-oriented policing, Walton worked for Avalon Housing, a group that works to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness.

