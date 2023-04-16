Arraignment for suspect in Ann Arbor woman's death delayed

A suspect in the death of a former Ann Arbor police commission member is rescheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of open murder, home invasion, rape and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, police said.

Chris Page, spokesman for the Ann Arbor Police Department, said the 54-year-old suspect was expected to be arraigned on Sunday but he "refused to participate" in the court process in 15th District Court, so the matter was reset.

The 1 p.m. arraignment Monday in 15th District Court is in connection with the death of Jude Walton, a former member of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, according to a news release from the department.

Walton, 51, was found dead in her home on the 200 block of Chapin Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when officers were called for a welfare check.

In addition to her work for the police oversight commission, which was founded to help reframe the relationship between Ann Arbor residents and the police and invest in equitable, community-oriented policing, Walton worked for Avalon Housing in Ann Arbor, a group that works to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Walton was director of Human Resources and Administration for Avalon Housing, according to her LinkedIn page. Founded in 1992, the group works to provide housing for the homeless.

"Jude was incredibly thoughtful, kind, funny, talented, smart, self-effacing, and wise," the group said. "... It is impossible to imagine Avalon without her. We are grieving this unreal loss."

