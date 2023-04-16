Cold front, power outages hit Michigan

More than 20,000 people were without power Sunday after rain, winds and a cold front swept across the state dropping temperatures by double digits.

Highs during the day climbed to the mid-70s, reaching 75 at 1:40 p.m. in the region until a cold front arrived around 6 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms replaced the balmy day and disrupted power. The record high for the day was 86 in 2002.

More than 11,900 DTE customers lost power, with 1,000 or more reported in Oakland County's Huntington Woods; outages in Novi, Livonia, Lincoln Park and Clinton Township numbered in the hundreds. Many outages were blamed on wind and tree damage.

Consumers Energy reported 8,536 customers without power Sunday. The largest area affected was in Saginaw, where 7,947 customers were without power. Perry east of Lansing reported 192 outages.

Temperatures were expected to drop into the lower 30s overnight Sunday, and rain and snow showers were likely Monday with highs in the lower 40s, the weather service said. The weather service reported that "little or no snow accumulation expected."

Temperatures were expected to dip into the 30s Monday and Tuesday night in Metro Detroit, the National Weather Service said.

Despite the cold front, the region in first half of April saw the second warmest on record at Flint and Saginaw area and the third warmest on record at Detroit, according to the weather service.

