Houghton Lake man in jail charged in another man's 2022 fatal overdose

A Houghton Lake man held in the Roscommon County Jail has been charged in the 2022 fatal overdose of another man, state police said.

Chase Arthur Rosenthal, 27, was arraigned Friday in 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, causing a death, and a count of delivery of a controlled substance, less than 50 grams, officials said.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court date for Friday.

If convicted, he faces up to life years in prison for the delivery of a controlled substance, causing a death charge.

State police accuse Rosenthal of providing a 47-year-old man narcotics that lead to his death on May 28, 2022, in Roscommon Township.

According to authorities, troopers were called to an apartment building for a report of an unresponsive male. They arrived and found a woman, the victim's fiancée, giving him CPR.

Troopers administered life-saving measures and Narcan to the man until medics arrived and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police spoke to the woman who told them she arrived and found the man unconscious on a bed with a syringe stuck in his arm. She removed the syringe, called 911 and began CPR.

An autopsy determined the cause of his death was acute fentanyl intoxication.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives developed Rosenthal as the suspected supplier of the narcotic containing fentanyl. They obtained an arrest warrant earlier this month and informed him of the charges connected with the death last week while he was being held in the Roscommon County Jail on another matter, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez