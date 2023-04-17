Man arraigned in slaying of former Ann Arbor police commissioner

The Detroit News

A 54-year-old man was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder, home invasion, rape and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in connection with the slaying of a former member of Ann Arbor's Independent Community Police Oversight Commission.

Ricky Dewayne McCain appeared via Zoom in 14A District Court before Magistrate Elisha Fink. His attorney, Davi Lebow from the Washtenaw County Public Defender's Office, waived formal reading of the charges and stood mute. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, according to Ann Arbor police.

Open murder can be punishable by life in prison without parole.

Jude Walton, 51, was found dead in her home on the 200 block of Chapin Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when officers were called for a welfare check.

There were signs of forced entry and Walton died of strangulation, with ligature marks on her neck and bruising on her inner thighs, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Washtenaw County Jessica Blanch said at the court hearing.

McCain has a lengthy criminal history, Blanch said, having served an 8- to 12-year prison sentence for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a 3- to 15-year stint for robbery. He had parole revoked in 2022 for not complying with sex offender duties.

"It is our belief he is an extreme threat to this community," Blanch said, asking the magistrate to deny bond, which Fink denied.

In addition to her work for the police oversight commission, which was founded to help reframe the relationship between Ann Arbor residents and the police and invest in equitable, community-oriented policing, Walton worked for Avalon Housing in Ann Arbor, a group that works to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness.

“The murder of Jude Walton was a shock to this community and an enormous loss to those who had the pleasure to know her personally," Ann Arbor Interim Chief of Police Aimee Metzer said in a statement posted on Facebook Monday. "Her community work really is the embodiment of Ann Arbor. I can say I’m proud of my team, both detectives and patrol officers, who worked tirelessly to get charges authorized in less than 48 hours of Ms. Walton’s body being discovered. I know the community still has a lot of questions surrounding her murder, and while we won’t be able to disclose all the details right now, I can say there is no longer a threat to this community.”

He is being held without bond at the Washtenaw County Jail. He is due back in court for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. April 27.