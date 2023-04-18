Fentanyl laced with veterinary tranquilizer on the rise

A veterinary tranquilizer most commonly used to help animals calm down has been classified as an emerging drug threat by the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy after a surge in cases involving the drug being mixed with other illicit substances.

Xylazine ― sometimes known as "tranq" ― was approved for veterinary use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration more than 50 years ago. It is intended for use in species like cattle, sheep, horses, dogs, cats, deer, rats and elk but is increasingly being used as a cutting agent in the illicit drug supply, often mixed with fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration, which plans to hold a press conference Tuesday in Detroit to discuss the rise in cases.

Xylazine is a depressant that slows down users' heart rates and makes the already deadly opioid fentanyl even deadlier when mixed, the DEA says. Xylazine-laced fentanyl has been found in 48 states to date and roughly 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills contained the powerful sedative in 2022, the DEA reports.

Xylazine caused 112 deaths in Michigan between 2021 and September 2022 according to preliminary data, Department of Health spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said.

Xylazine and fentanyl mixtures are even deadlier than fentanyl alone since xylazine is not an opioid and its effects cannot be reversed by naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. Experts still recommend administering Narcan to people experiencing drug poisoning.

Users of drug mixtures containing xylazine can develop skin ulcers and abscesses as well as severe wounds, including necrosis, the DEA says.

