Administrative law judge rules striking UM grad assistants committed unfair labor practice

Ann Arbor — More than 2,000 graduate student instructors and staff assistants on strike at the University of Michigan are vowing to appeal a decision by an administrative law judge last week that the union committed an unfair labor practice by walking off the job last month.

David Peltz, an administrative law judge for the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules, made the decision on Friday after the university filed unfair labor practice charges on March 29.

Peltz ruled that the Graduate Employee Organization breached its duty to bargain in good faith by violating the no-strike provision of its collective bargaining agreement currently in place with the university. He also recommended that all GEO officers, agents and representatives cease and desist from the strike, which is one of the longest by graduate student instructors to date at UM.

"The undisputed facts establish that the GEO engaged in conduct wholly inconsistent with its obligations under the contract," Peltz said in his decision. "...The GEO is contractually obligated to refrain from causing, instigating, supporting or encouraging any 'concerted interference with the operation of the University' including the 'failure, in whole or part, to fully, faithfully, and properly perform the duties of employment.'"

Peltz's decision can be appealed by the GEO and is a recommendation to the Michigan Employment Relations Commission for its final decision, the university said in a news release on Monday. The GEO plans to appeal the recommended decision to the entire commission, said Amir Fleischmann, a doctoral candidate in political science and GEO officer.

"It is unfortunate that the University is continuing to pursue the legal route rather than taking their ethical obligation to fix the myriad of problems that graduate students face seriously," Fleischmann said. "We hope that MERC recognizes that no law or policy can restrict a person's fundamental right to strike, as affirmed by the International Labor Organization five core principles, which the United States is bound by but continuously chooses to ignore."

The GEO has also filed unfair labor charges with the MERC against the university. The union alleges the university has failed to bargain in good faith by refusing to bargain over mandatory subjects and withholding information essential to bargaining. This hearing was delayed but should begin on May 1, Fleischmann said.

"No court can decide to suspend our strike as the decision to strike (or not) is up to the rank-and-file members of our Union," Fleischmann said in response to Pelt'z decision.

The university has tried to end the weeks-long strike through other legal avenues but has been unsuccessful so far. It asked a local Washtenaw County Court to issue a temporary restraining order of preliminary injunction to stop the strike but were denied last week. Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke ruled that the strike could continue because it was not causing irreparable harm to students.

The strike has left students' exams and final grades in jeopardy near the end of the winter semester, university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said in a statement.

"While the university has worked diligently to ensure that the negative impact felt by students is minimized, it is in the best interest of the entire campus community, especially our undergraduate students, for GEO to stop its strike and return to the classroom," Fitzgerald said.

The union publically acknowledges the illegality of the strike on its website and that the strike violates its contract with the university. They are confident that the university is "highly unlikely to fire all of its GSIs and GSSAs because of how essential grad workers are to its day-to-day operations."

The GEO represents about 2,300 graduate student instructors and staff assistants at U of M. They have been in negotiations for a new contract since November and the union's current contract is set to expire on May 1.

Negotiations have stalled over issues including wages, harassment protections, emergency funding for international students, better access to gender-affirming healthcare and the establishment of a non-police public safety force. Wages are the most significant point of contention, the university says.

The GEO has demanded a wage increase from the current graduate student instructor's average salary of $24,053 to a minimum of $38,542 annually. The minimum full-time salary for graduate student instructors on the Ann Arbor campus is currently $24,055 per semester but almost no graduate students employed as instructors are full-time, according to the university. Most work half of the full-time equivalent and spend the rest of their time doing research and service work for the university, the GEO says.

UM has offered graduate student instructors an 11.5% increase in wages over the course of the next three-year contract for employees on the Ann Arbor campus. This would increase their average hourly rate to $38-$39, according to the university.

Progress at the bargaining table "remains elusive," Fleischmann said on Tuesday.

"Management continues to come to the table unprepared, resulting in our session yesterday ending an hour early because they didn't have anything to pass across," Fleischmann said. "Given that we have yet to make progress on key issues like a living wage and sexual harassment protections, grads have no choice but to continue striking."

