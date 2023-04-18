Michigan recycling rate continues to climb, but lags behind national rate

Michigan's recycling rate hit a record high in 2022, state environmental officials announced Monday as they touted increased access to community recycling programs and a growing local market for reusable materials.

Michigan's recycling rate has been on an upward trajectory since 2019. It has risen seven percentage points in recent years, from 14.25% before 2019 to more than 21% in 2022, the Michigan Department for Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said.

Although it's an "all-time high" for Michigan, it still lags behind the national recycling rate of 32%, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set a goal of hitting a 30% statewide recycling rate by 2025 and 45% by 2030, said Regina Strong, EGLE environmental justice public advocate.

"By growing recycling opportunities like the one we’re announcing today, we’re creating jobs and building strong communities," Strong said. "Equitable access to recycling opportunities is key to Michigan’s success in becoming a leader in recycling.”

EGLE recycling expert Matt Flechter said he is optimistic that steady improvements in Michigan's recycling programs and state investments in developing a market for recycled material will help the state become a national leader in recycling.

"More material is making its way from the curb into new products than ever before," said Flechter, EGLE market development recycling specialist.

To calculate the recycling rate, the department counts the amount of material Michigan residents and businesses have composted or sent to recycling facilities and compares it with the amount of material they send to landfills or incinerators.

State residents recycled 620,494 tons of material last year, 66,000 more tons than the year before, EGLE said.

That has a lot to do with the expansion of community recycling programs in Michigan, said Flechter, who said roughly 75% of residents have access to some kind of community recycling. As an example, he pointed to Bay City's replacement of 18-gallon recycling bins with 96-gallon carts for 15,000 households last year thanks to grants from EGLE, a trade association and a nonprofit.

He said the updates state lawmakers made to Michigan's solid waste law last year "almost certainly" will mean every Michigan resident will be able to recycle in the coming years.

"Every day we are seeing more recycling carts at the curb," Flechter said.

The changes to Michigan's solid waste law were intended to promote recycling over landfilling. The solid waste law now requires counties to submit solid waste handling plants to the state, outline a grant program for funding community recycling initiatives, increased fees for landfill operating and construction and more.

EGLE hosted a virtual press conference Monday to announce the state's 2022 recycling rate and a slate of projects across the state that will receive a total of $16 million in recycling infrastructure grants. More than 67 projects were awarded.

The grants are supposed to promote projects that improve the quality of recycled materials and develop a stronger market for recycled materials, Strong said.

The grant awards include:

A $465,000 grant to Waste Management for a $35 million recycling processing facility the company plans to build in Detroit. The facility would process 40 tons of material an hour and help the company offer single-stream recycling in more locations.

A $100,000 grant to VMX International to build a $50 million lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Detroit.

A $1 million grant to the city of Flint to provide all 34,000 households with a free 96-gallon recycling cart. The carts should help increase the amount of material recycled in Flint and improve resident participation.

A $4 million grant to the Kent County Department of Public Works to develop a 250-acre sustainable business park in Byron Center. The EGLE grant money will support roads, utilities and stormwater infrastructure. The department also received a $499,999 grant to purchase baler equipment and a $406,000 grant to buy robotic sorting equipment.

