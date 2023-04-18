MSU hires outside firm to review Feb. 13 mass shooting response

Michigan State University has hired an outside firm to review its response to the Feb. 13 mass shooting that left three students dead and five critically injured.

Interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff said in a statement Tuesday that the school has tapped Security Risk Management Consultants to lead the review.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company will evaluate the university's immediate response to the shooting, including law enforcement action. It also will assess the school’s operational response, campus support and communications protocols, she said.

The company's staff includes former law enforcement and public safety officials from large higher education institutions with expertise in emergency management and security planning, she added.

"SRMC brings decades’ worth of experience in response evaluation and safety and security improvements with work spanning 40 states and 10 countries," Woodruff said. "Their experience working with higher education institutions will be a critical asset as we work to strengthen our response efforts and ensure a safer campus for our community."

Once its evaluation is completed, the company will make recommendations to MSU to enhance its crisis response and campus safety, officials said. They also said the recommendations will be made public.

Also Tuesday, officials said the university has created a temporary office to coordinate MSU's continued response and resources related to the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus.

Woodruff said the new Office for Resources and Support Coordination will provide a central point of contact for the families, the survivors and the community members who were directly affected by the event.

She said it will focus on four key areas:

∎ Working with campus partners to coordinate the case management process for clinical and nonclinical care for those who feel they would benefit from support and resources;∎ Developing trauma-informed communication protocols for how key decisions are shared with the campus and those directly impacted;∎ Providing counsel on the implementation and education of new security measures on campus;

∎ And coordinating and advising on long-term structures and programs to promote campus healing and resilience.

Natalie Moser, the director of MSU's Psychological Clinic, and David Brewer, who most recently served as the director of school's building services department will co-direct the new office, Woodruff said.

Moser is a licensed clinical psychologist and founding member of MSU’s Trauma Services and Training Network. Brewer was a key architect behind the university’s logistical response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been an active member of MSU's Operations Center and training and planning efforts.

"As our long-term response and support for our community continue, it is vital to have an office dedicated to these critical efforts,” the interim university president said. "I have complete confidence in Natalie Moser and David Brewer to lead this office and provide healing support for our Spartan community."

Five students were injured in the February shooting, when Anthony McRae of Lansing opened fire inside Berkey Hall and the Student Union.

Three students — 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, 20-year-old Alexandria Verner and 20-year-old Brian Fraser — were killed.

McRae later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wounded when he was encountered by police.

