Report: Michigan had best youth voter turnout in 2022 midterm election

Michigan’s youth turnout in the 2022 midterm election was the best in the nation, according to a recent report from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

Voters ages 18-29 turned out at a rate of 37%, higher than any other state CIRCLE analyzed in its findings released this month.

The state turnout exceeded the national average youth rate of 23%, and Michigan also was one of four states where the youth turnout was higher in 2022 than in 2018, the group found.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson applauded the numbers Tuesday.

“We continue working with Michigan’s colleges and universities and their local clerks to ensure young citizens can conveniently cast their ballot and know how to do so, and I’m thrilled to see data recognizing the impact of our work,” she said in a statement.

“A strong democracy requires informed and engaged citizens — and Michigan is leading the way in ensuring our youngest voters are active participants in determining our future.”

CIRCLE, which is based at Tufts in Massachusetts, defined turnout as the percentage of all voting-eligible youth, not just those registered, according to its website.

Besides Michigan, the other states where youth turnout topped 30% were Maine, Minnesota, Oregon, at 36%; Colorado, at 33%; and Pennsylvania, at 32%, the center reported.

The national youth turnout was 23%, which fell below the 28% notched in 2018 but topped 2014, when the number was 13%, according to the website.

In the weeks before the midterm, Michigan voters told The Detroit News they were motivated by issues including Proposal 3, the statewide referendum to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

On Election Night, Michigan State University in East Lansing and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor saw final ballots cast after midnight amid long lines.

State law allows people in line when polls close at 8 p.m. to register to vote and to cast a ballot.

On Tuesday, Benson said her administration worked on voter access and education for students and leaders at colleges and universities as well as with high schools, large employers and other groups.

"As members of the College Student Advisory Task Force (CSATF), we know firsthand the impact of youth voter turnout initiatives, sharing our experiences with each other, and building institutional support for voting in our college communities,” said Rose Reilly, CSATF member, University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. “The work we did last year to gather voting information specific to students and share tips to engage our peers supports a rise in youth voting in our state. We hope that the knowledge we gained and shared in our policy change recommendations contribute to a continuing trend of future youth voter turnout increases."

Benson has also implemented same-day and automatic voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting after Michigan voters approved a 2018 constitutional amendment.