2 charged in 3 Wayne County bank robberies, 1 attempted robbery

Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday in connection with bank robberies in Wayne County, one even attempting to rob a credit union the same day he was sentenced to probation in a concealed weapons case, said the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Collin Carl Love Jr., 24, of Detroit and Laronte Hill, a 21-year-old Warren resident, were named in a criminal complaint filed last month in U.S. District Court.

The incidents were reported Feb. 4 at the Community Choice Credit Union in Redford Township; Feb. 10 at the Christian Financial Credit Union in Harper Woods; Feb. 24 at the Eastpointe Community Credit Union; and March 3 at the Fifth Third Bank in Grosse Pointe Woods, according to the complaint.

Authorities linked the pair to notes written on employment checks that warned one of the men had a gun and would shoot if his demands were not met.

"Over the course of their robbery spree, the robbers made off with $4,000 from the Community Choice Credit Union in Redford, $9,000 from the Christian Financial Credit Union in Harper Woods, and $10,000 from the Fifth Third Bank in Grosse Pointe Woods," federal officials said in a statement Tuesday.

On Feb. 24, the same day he was sentenced to probation in Wayne County Circuit Court for carrying a concealed weapon, Love tried to rob the Eastpointe Community Credit Union after passing to a teller a note reading ”don’t try to be a hero I will shoot & kill somebody,” according to the complaint. But he fled without any money.

After the Grosse Pointe Woods robbery on March 3, Love and Hill led police on a chase that officers terminated due to speed, according to the complaint.

Authorities headed to the address in Detroit that Love told the Michigan Department of Corrections he had been staying at during his probation, an FBI special agent wrote.

"A few moments after arriving at the Rosemary Street address, a call from dispatch came in that an off-duty officer had seen two black males laughing and talking loudly that they had gotten away with running from the police," the complaint said. "The off-duty officer saw one of the males place a license plate down his pants as they continued to walk down the street."

Hill and Love both ran when officers left their vehicle, according to the filing.

"These defendants’ actions not only endangered bank employees and customers, but when they engaged in a reckless high speed chase with police, they created a serious risk of harm across the community,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Tuesday.

Both men were eventually apprehended with $10,000 in cash stolen from the Grosse Pointe Woods bank as well as two semi-automatic pistols and ammunition, federal officials reported.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Redford Police Department, Harper Woods Police Department, Eastpointe Police Department, Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department, Grosse Pointe Farms Police Department and the Detroit Police Department.

“This case is an example of the FBI’s commitment to combat violent crime across Michigan,” said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the region to stop these dangerous crimes and ensure the perpetrators face justice.”

On April 14, Magistrate Judge David Grand ordered both men detained pending trial.

Love is charged with bank robbery conspiracy, three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, records show.

Hill is charged with bank robbery conspiracy, two counts of bank robbery and one attempted bank robbery.

Bank robbery carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. Felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of 15 years.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office originally charged Love and Hill with robbery but deferred prosecution because of the federal charges, officials said Tuesday.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 25.