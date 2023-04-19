Bodies of missing Wisconsin teens found near Michigan border

The Detroit News

The bodies of two teenagers reported missing in Wisconsin last weekend have been found near the Michigan border, authorities said.

Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were found Monday in the forest in Enterprise, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

"We feel exposure played a factor in their deaths, but this will be determined upon completion of the investigation," said the release by the Sheriff’s Office.

Temperatures early Sunday in the region dropped into the 20s, according to the National Weather Service Green Bay office. Enterprise is more than an hour, or about 55 miles, south of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Oneida County District Attorney, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County District Attorney and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department are involved in the investigation, according to the release.

No further details were released.

The teens were from Merrill. They were last seen together Sunday near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in Harrison, about 20 miles west of Enterprise, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

"It is believed Aiden and Dakota walked away from this area or were picked up by an unknown person at approximately 9AM," officials said.

Search crews from multiple agencies searched for the youths, including with dogs and off-road vehicles.

"The area that needed to be searched was vast and all of these resources were needed," investigators said.